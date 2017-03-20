WTSP
Sheriff: Driver pointed gun at deputy driving on I-4

March 20, 2017

A 24-year-old man is under arrest after a Hillsborough County deputy saw him point a firearm at another deputy while they were driving on Interstate 4.

Nico Torres of Orlando is charged with driving under the influence, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and carrying a concealed firearm.

About 11:50 p.m. on March 19, Deputy Genevish was eastbound on Interstate 4 in his marked vehicle with Deputy Seigler several car lengths behind him, according to the sheriff's office.

A gray, Nissan Versa was approaching them at a high rate of speed in the lane next to Genevish and then maintained a half car length distance behind Genevish. Seigler then saw Torres, roll down the window and extend his arm out of the window, forming his fingers into the shape of a gun, and mimic firing at Genevish.

Seigler then saw Torres bring his arm back, and then extend his arm again while holding a black semi-automatic firearm at Genevish. Seigler alerted Deputy and a traffic stop was conducted at I-4 and Branch Forbes Road.

Torres was taken into custody without incident. A Glock 17 was located in the floorboard with a round in the chamber and no magazine attached. The magazine was located in the glove compartment.

Torres appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A DUI unit responded to the scene and conducted the DUI investigation.

