Sheriff Grady Judd announces three arrests in Polk City gun collector murder

POLK CITY, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to make an announcement on the arrest of three murder suspects after a gun collector was murdered on Jan. 3 at a Polk City home.

According to the sheriff's office, good Samaritans found a 57-year-old victim with obvious injuries outside of a home in the 7000 block of Berkley Rd. around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The victim told them he had been robbed and that someone else was hurt inside the home, Judd said.

68-year-old William Reiss was discovered dead at the scene.

Reiss was a gun collector and around 20 to 25 long guns and pistols which could be easily identified were among some of the stolen firearms.

The 57-year-old victim is still in critical, but stable condition at a local hospital.

