Sheriff: Student arrested for threatening to kill teacher on Facebook

Desiree Zio, 18, admitted to investigators she posted a statement on Facebook that she was going to kill her former teacher at River Ridge High School. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested a high school student for threatening to kill her former teacher on Facebook.

Zio said she intended to find the teacher at her home or school with the intent to stab her with a knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities arrested Zio without incident around 11:23 p.m. Sunday.

A release from the sheriff’s office said Zio is a senior at Marchman Technical College.

