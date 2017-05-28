Sheriff: Juvenile stole chainsaw, bike from Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bradenton juvenile Sunday after he stole a chainsaw and a bike from a porch.
The juvenile suspect is charged with two counts of burglary to an occupied dwelling.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect going up to a residence on the 300 block of 30th Avenue East on Saturday night, and stealing a chainsaw from under the covered porch. Thirty minutes after deputies left the scene, the suspect returned to the residence and stole a bike.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs