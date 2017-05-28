WTSP
Sheriff: Juvenile stole chainsaw, bike from Bradenton home

Staff , WTSP 5:47 AM. EDT May 29, 2017

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bradenton juvenile Sunday after he stole a chainsaw and a bike from a porch.

The juvenile suspect is charged with two counts of burglary to an occupied dwelling.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect going up to a residence on the 300 block of 30th Avenue East on Saturday night, and stealing a chainsaw from under the covered porch. Thirty minutes after deputies left the scene, the suspect returned to the residence and stole a bike.

