Sheriff: Man allegedly took photos of woman changing at Sears

Investigators are looking for a man suspected of taking photos of a woman changing clothes last month in the Sears at the Brandon Town Center mall. Surveillance photo (Photo: KINCHELOE, MELISSA D)

BRANDON, Fla. -- Investigators are looking for a man suspected of taking photos of a woman changing clothes last month in the Sears at the Brandon Town Center mall.

About 6 p.m. on Jan. 10, the white man entered the woman's dressing room at the store and took photographs of a 31-year-old woman changing, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect fled the store before deputies arrived.

Further investigation revealed he frequents Sears, but employees have been unable to identify him.

(© 2017 WTSP)