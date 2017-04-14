Sheriff: Man arrested after found passed out in gas station with drugs

SARASOTA -- A 29-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was found passed out in a gas station bathroom with drugs presentable.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call with a man locked inside a bathroom at a Marathon gas station in Sarasota. When they arrived, they found a man who was sleeping with drugs next to him. He was holding a needle in his left hand and had a small plastic container with narcotics.

First responders were able to wake him up by shaking his foot and the man was able to talk to police and told them he used cocaine in the bathroom.

David Lee was charged with procession of cocaine, heroin, controlled substance and narcotic equipment. They also found 2 spoons, 7 needles, 4 crack pipes and dozens of small baggies.

Lee was transported to the Sarasota County Jail.

© 2017 WTSP-TV