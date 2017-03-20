WTSP
Sheriff seeks man in attempted abduction of child at Walmart

WTSP 8:50 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is being sought after he allegedly tried to abduct a girl outside a Walmart on Sunday.

According to the Osceola County sheriff, the incident occurred on March 19 at the Walmart in Poinciana, 904 Cypress Parkway, Kissimmee.

He approached a child in the parking lot and attempted to get her into his car, the sheriff said.

The suspect is described as a bald Hispanic male, approximately 50 to 60 years old. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a motorcycle on the front of it and blue jeans. He was driving a dark red, Pontiac, possibly a 2008 model, Grand Prix.

Anyone having information about this crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

