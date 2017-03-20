Sheriff seeks man in attempted abduction of child at Walmart

The suspect is a bald Hispanic male, 50-60 years old. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a motorcycle on the front of it and blue jeans. He was driving a dark red, Pontiac, possibly a 2008 model, Grand Prix. Osceola County sheriff

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is being sought after he allegedly tried to abduct a girl outside a Walmart on Sunday.

According to the Osceola County sheriff, the incident occurred on March 19 at the Walmart in Poinciana, 904 Cypress Parkway, Kissimmee.

Additional photos of the red vehicle. Again please contact us with ANY information. 407-348-2222 pic.twitter.com/JrC3PmiGjd — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) March 19, 2017

He approached a child in the parking lot and attempted to get her into his car, the sheriff said.

The suspect is described as a bald Hispanic male, approximately 50 to 60 years old. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a motorcycle on the front of it and blue jeans. He was driving a dark red, Pontiac, possibly a 2008 model, Grand Prix.

Anyone having information about this crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

