Sheriff: Teenager sought in battery on pregnant woman

DADE CITY, Fla. -- Pasco County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a woman suspected of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

Itashlie Negron, 19, is being sought in the case.

Deputies responded to 15309 Lee Ave, Dade City on March 26 and learned that a 21-year-old pregnant woman got into an argument with Negron.

Negron grabbed the victim by the hair, and then backed her vehicle off the property with the driver door open. In doing so, Negron struck a vehicle, the pregnant woman and another female victim with the open door and then she fled the area.

Anyone with information on the location of Negron, wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapons, is asked to call 911 immediately.

