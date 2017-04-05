Sheriff: Thief uses victim's wagon to take property

This alleged thief used a wagon to wheel away belongings from a home in Deerfield Beach. Broward County sheriff photo

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -- A resident of this beach town unwittingly helped an alleged thief take their belongings by using a wagon, according to the Broward County sheriff.

Security video captured the suspect riding a bicycle in the area just after midnight March 22, and peeking into windows.

He is seen on video again after sunrise, riding up to the home, going in through a sliding glass door and leaving the house about 7:30 a.m. with a wagon’s worth of expensive items.

The alleged thief took a blue folding utility wagon, three Samsung flat-screen televisions, a Krups coffeemaker, three Amazon Fire TV sticks, an Arlo Smart Home Security Camera System valued at over $500, and $800 worth of luxury bedding.

The thief is described as a white male, possibly in his early 40s, with a thin build and short dark hair. He wore a red backpack, a dark-colored baseball cap, a tan shirt, tan pants and white athletic shoes. He rode a dark-colored bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dimos Charoudis at 954-480-4300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

© 2017 WTSP-TV