Sheriff: Video shows senior home director stealing cash from woman

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- The director of an independent living facility was caught stealing from an 82-year-old resident in a video taken by the resident's son.

Serafina Frahm, 53, director at The Point at Ocean Boulevard, is charged with burglary and grand theft from a person 65 years or older. She was booked into the Martin County Jail.

In the video, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Frahm can be seen in the resident's apartment, opening dresser drawers and removing hundreds of dollars in cash from the victim’s purse. Frahm then wipes down the wallet with a cloth then began to walk out.

That’s when the victim’s son entered the room, confronted Frahm and called the sheriff’s office. He had set up a camera in the room and had been waiting in a closet.

Frahm admitted to detectives that she used her master key to enter the apartment when she knew the victim would be out.

The woman’s family believes the theft happened on at least four occasions, with more than $1,000, according to the sheriff's office.

