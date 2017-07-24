Sheriff: Woman arrested for holding toddler by hair, punching him in the face

(Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY -- An Ocala woman is behind bars facing child abuse charges after witnesses say she picked up a 2-year-old boy his hair and punched several times in the face before throwing him in the back seat of a car.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 22nd, they responded to the Aldi Supermarket after several eye-witnesses told deputies they saw Cindy Wood, 60, pick up a 2-year-old boy off the ground by his hair and struck him several times in the face with closed fists. She then threw him into the backseat of the car and drove away.

One witness was able to get her tag number before she drove off and reported her to law enforcement. They found Wood at her house and arrested her.

The 2-year-old was located and was found safe, but had a small bruise on his cheek.

Wood is being charged with one count of child abuse and the Department of Families plan to investigate.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office thanked the citizens that reported the abuse to them.

