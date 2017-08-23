Sheriff's office releases sketch of home invasion suspect

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released a new sketch photo of a suspect in a home invasion or robbery. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released a new sketch photo of a suspect in a home invasion or robbery.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said he was wearing shorts, a polo shirt and a black backpack.

The home invasion or robbery happened at a home near Magnolia Boulevard and Hickory Loop in Wesley Chapel, Florida, around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect entered the home with a firearm and stole several other firearms from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect battered a victim inside the home, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Please contact 1(800)706-2488 with info on the case or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc.

