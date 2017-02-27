Should sex offenders be allowed to use social media?

Is it legal to ban sex offenders from using social media, or does doing so infringe their First Amendment right of free speech? Those are two important questions in a case currently before the Supreme Court.

The court is deciding whether North Carolina's ban on social media for sex offenders is constitutional.

Brenden Beery, a constitutional law professor at Cooley Law School, said this raises a red flag because social media is so prevalent in our society. The judges will have to decide if there’s another forum that can accomplish the same type of communication.

The state has at least one point working in its favor, he said.

“One of the things the court looks at is what is the significance of the government's interest - and saving children, you don't get better than that,” Beery explained.

Florida's law is a little different from North Carolina's. Judges can ban sex offenders from using social media, but it's on a case-by-case basis.

“I think the court would distinguish between what Florida's doing and what North Carolina has done,” Beery said.

Private companies like Facebook can and do ban sex offenders from their sites, hoping to keep kids safe from the darker corners of the internet.



