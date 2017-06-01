Shoutout erupts during pawn shop robbery

A wild scene unfolded during a pawn shop robbery when one of the store's employees returned fire.

WEST PARK, Fla. -- A wild scene unfolded during a pawn shop robbery when one of the store's employees returned fire.

The Broward County sheriff reports:

Security video shows an armed robbery takeover of Cash Inn Pawn Shop in West Park by two unidentified men. An employee, fearing for his life, shot at the armed robbers; the men returned fire, and three customers were caught in the middle.

Just before 5:30 p.m. May 22, the two thieves approached the shop. The first suspect entered the store and held the door for the second man. Almost immediately, the first robber brandished a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the victims. The second man rushed toward the counter holding a bag.

Once the shots started, the victims ran for cover. The armed robber fired off several shots in the direction of the employee and customers. No one was wounded.

In a mad rush to escape, the two thieves struggled with the front door. They were unable to open the door and decided to slide through the small opening between the metal bars and the display counter. That plan also proves a challenge, as the bigger of the two men gets momentarily stuck between the counter and the bars. They did eventually flee out the back doors.

© 2017 WTSP-TV