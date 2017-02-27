Six men accused of exposure, solicitiation at Sarasota beach

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested six men, ranging in age from 51 to 80, for indecent exposure and solicitation crimes during an undercover investigation at Caspersen Beach.

Special Investigation Section detectives received reports of lewd behavior occurring at various areas around the Venice beach. On Tuesday and Friday, undercover detectives monitoring the beach, picnic area, and trails observed six men engaging in a variety of inappropriate conduct in public. In each instance, the man openly interacted with an undercover detective by exposing sexual organs or soliciting lewd behavior.

The men and their charges:

William Campbell, 62, of Venice, is charged with indecent exposure. He was released Tuesday evening on $500 bond.

Joseph Fecik, 74, of North Port, is charged with indecent exposure. He was released Friday evening on $500 bond.

Stephen Gergatz, 70, of Sarasota, is charged with indecent exposure. He was released Friday evening on $500 bond.

Richard Higgins,69, of Englewood, is charged with indecent exposure. He was released Tuesday evening on $500 bond.

Thomas Learmont, 80, of Birch Run, Mich., is charged with indecent exposure. He was released Friday afternoon on $500 bond.

Randy Rivette, 51, of Lake George, N.Y., is charged with soliciting a prostitute. He was released Tuesday afternoon on $500 bond.

