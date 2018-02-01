Suspect in Pasco Co. home invasion remains on the loose

(Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

HOLIDAY, Fla. – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect who attempted a home invasion on Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office has not identified the man, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The man arrived at the victim’s home on Devonshire Drive around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect forced his way into the home and demanded cash when the victim answered the door, according to the sheriff’s office. He then tried to shut the door while the victim was screaming for help.

The sheriff’s office said the man told the victim he would come back and shoot her. The suspect then ran into a dark-colored car and got into its passenger side, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 1(800)706-2488.

