Skimming devices found on ATMs, suspect sought

Tampa police are looking for a man who attached skimming devices to two ATMs.
The skimmers were found Sept. 1 on the ATMs at Sun Trust Bank, 1701 E. 7th Ave.
Photos from the security cameras show the man who installed the devices was wearing a dark-colored floppy hat and a dark T-shirt. He returned about 9:38 p.m., apparently to check the device. He was wearing an Armani Exchange T-shirt.
If you have information on the suspect, call 1-800-873-TIPS (8477)
Police recommend customers check their accounts and to contact the bank as soon as possible if you note a discrepancy.
