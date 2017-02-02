Soldier shoots armed attacker outside Paris museum

Travels through Paris with David McCullough: the Louvre Museum. To see Morley Safer's profile of the historian and author, click here CBS

A French soldier has reportedly shot a man who attempted on Friday to enter the Louvre, Paris’ landmark art museum, carrying a suitcase or backpack.

CBS Radio News correspondent Elaine Cobbe says, according to a local official, the assailant was wounded in the leg after pulling a machete on the soldier, who opened fire.

Bomb technicians had been called to the scene to investigate the bag the man was carrying.

France’s Interior Ministry called it a “serious public security” incident in a tweet, but there was no immediate confirmation, on the record, from French officials regarding the details.

The area around the museum was being cleared by police.

Cobbe says the soldier involved in the incident was part of increased security measures taken at the Carrousel du Louvre, an underground shopping area around the museum, put in place after Paris terror attacks in 2015.

The Louvre District is in the heart of Paris, and draws millions of tourists from around the world every year.

