Sources: Man shoots boss then himself at Dallas office building

A police officer seals off an area around the building after a shooting in Dallas. WFAA photo

A man who entered a Dallas office building Monday morning and shot his boss and then himself is dead, sources tell WFAA.

Multiple sources tell WFAA a man entered the office building, located in the 8300 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway near US-75, and shot his boss before turning the gun on himself.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition. Ambulances were sent to the office building in the wake of the shooting.

SWAT officers were also at the scene late Monday morning.

The incident began at about 10:10 a.m. Monday and people inside the building were asked to evacuate at about 10:30 a.m., said Shawn Harber, who was among those evacuated.

The shooting reportedly occurred on the tenth floor of the office building, located in the 8300 block of LBJ Freeway just east of Central Expressway off Schroeder Road.

Images captured at the scene appear to show at least one of the building's glass windows broken.

