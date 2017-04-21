Spring Hill family busted on drug charges

Five members of a Spring Hill family was busted on drug charges when their home was raided by Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies this week.
On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant on 2170 Danforth Road after a months-long investigation. Investigators said Christopher Collier, 22, sold cocaine to an undercover detective on numerous occasions.
During the last undercover transaction, Collier sold a trafficking amount of cocaine that weighed 42 grams, deputies said..
At the home, detectives located cocaine, paraphernalia, marijuana, hashish and other controlled substances.
Collier, his father, mother and two siblings were all were arrested on drug charges.
Christopher Collier was charged with
- Trafficking of Cocaine
- Sale of Cocaine
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of a Structure for the Purpose of Trafficking and Sale of Cocaine
- Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device (utilizing a cellular phone
- to set up transactions)
- Possession of Hashish
- Possession of Paraphernalia
His bail was set at $123,000.
Brother Codey Collier, 25, was charged with Possession of Hashish, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia. He is being held without bail due to currently being out on bond from previous charges.
Father Dennis Collier, 48, and mother Kim Collier, 45, were each charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bail was $3,000 apiece.
A 16-year-old sister was charged with Possession of Hashish and Possession of Paraphernalia. She was turned over to Department of Juvenile Justice.
