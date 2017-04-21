Spring Hill family busted on drug charges

From left, Dennis Collier, Christopher Collier, Codey Collier and Kim Collier.

Five members of a Spring Hill family was busted on drug charges when their home was raided by Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies this week.

On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant on 2170 Danforth Road after a months-long investigation. Investigators said Christopher Collier, 22, sold cocaine to an undercover detective on numerous occasions.

During the last undercover transaction, Collier sold a trafficking amount of cocaine that weighed 42 grams, deputies said..

At the home, detectives located cocaine, paraphernalia, marijuana, hashish and other controlled substances.

Collier, his father, mother and two siblings were all were arrested on drug charges.

Christopher Collier was charged with

Trafficking of Cocaine

Sale of Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of a Structure for the Purpose of Trafficking and Sale of Cocaine

Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device (utilizing a cellular phone

to set up transactions)

Possession of Hashish

Possession of Paraphernalia

His bail was set at $123,000.

Brother Codey Collier, 25, was charged with Possession of Hashish, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia. He is being held without bail due to currently being out on bond from previous charges.

Father Dennis Collier, 48, and mother Kim Collier, 45, were each charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bail was $3,000 apiece.

A 16-year-old sister was charged with Possession of Hashish and Possession of Paraphernalia. She was turned over to Department of Juvenile Justice.

