St. Pete cop killer's life sentence confirmed

Nicholas Lindsey (left) was convicted in the 2011 killing St. Pete police officer David Crawford (right).

A circuit court judge in Clearwater Friday confirmed the life sentence given to Nicholas Lindsey, convicted in 2012 in the killing of St. Petersburg policeman David Crawford.

The judge added, however, that Lindsey's sentence will be reviewed after 25 years served, which would be in 2036.

Lindsey shot and killed Crawford the night of Feb. 21, 2011, near Tropicana Field. His attorneys had asked the judge to review the life sentence, given that their client was 16 at the time of the shooting and that they claimed he had since expressed remorse over the crime.

