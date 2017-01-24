St. Pete issue warrant for murder suspect

Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department

The St. Petersburg Police Department has issued a first-degree murder warrant for a man in connection with a fatal shooting Monday.

Police are seeking Chaz Bynum, 18, for the fatal shooting of Emmanuel Isiah Sims at Rajax Meat Market at 2327 Martin Luther King Jr. Street South.

Sims and two others were in a vehicle in the parking lot of the market at approximately 6:35 p.m. They made contact with a person known to Sims, who shot him.

Fire rescue responded but Sims was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 7 p.m.

Anyone having information on Bynum's whereabouts, is asked to contact the St Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780, text SPPD + your tip to TIP411 or message the department's Facebook account.

