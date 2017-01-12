St. Pete man accused of getting teen pregnant

A 22-year-old man is behind bars, accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and getting her pregnant.

Michael Anthony Gamble, whose address is listed as General Delivery, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, Gamble knew the girl was only 15 when he engaged in sex with her at her home.

The victim is three months pregnant, an affidavit said.

When he was arrested, Gamble was carrying 5.2 grams of marijuana, an affidavit said.

Gamble was charged with lewd and lascivious battery, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail has been set at $10,300.

According to jail records, Anthony was arrested twice before, once for failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license, then for dealing in stolen property.

