St. Pete man fatally stabbed; suspect in custody

A man was stabbed to death in a car Monday, and a suspect is in custody, St. Petersburg police said.

About 7 p.m., Thomas Ryan Peruchi, 23, drove to the home of Trevor Scott, 22, in the 900 block of 45th Street North. The two men knew each other and Scott got into Peruchi's car. They had a dispute while seated in the car, and Peruchi stabbed Scott, police said.

Scott was able to exit the car and Peruchi left the scene.

An ambulance transported Scott to Bayfront Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

Meantime, police received a call at 4643 5th Avenue South, where Peruchi reported having lacerations to his leg. Investigators were able to link the two incidents together.

Peruchi was taken to Bayfront Health for treatment and will later be transported to Pinellas County Jail.

Charges are pending, police said.

