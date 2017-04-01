St. Pete man shot during drug transaction, police say

A man suffered life-threatening wounds during a drug transaction Saturday, St. Petersburg police said.

Police were called at 1057 a.m. about the shooting at 4835 26th Ave. N. Once inside, officers found a man in his late 30s in a semi-conscious state. He had suffered two life-threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and is listed at critical. Police are not releasing his name because next of kin has not been notified.

According to one of the home's residents, who saw the shooting, the victim was engaged in a drug transaction with the suspect. The suspect displayed a firearm and attempted to steal narcotics from the victim. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot twice by the suspect, and the suspect fleeing the scene in a green vehicle.

Detectives are currently working active leads, but a suspect has not yet been identified.





