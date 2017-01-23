St. Pete PD investigating fatal shooting at meat market

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

ST. PETERSBURG -- St. Petersburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a meat market.

The victim has been identified as Emmanuel Isaiah Sims, 19.

Sims and two others were in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Rajax Meat Market, 2327 Dr. Martin Luther King St. S., at approximately 6:35 p.m. They made contact with a person known to Sims. That person fired at the vehicle and wounded Sims.

Fire rescue responded but Sims was pronounced dead at the scene, shortly before 7 p.m.

The other two people in the vehicle were not injured. Detectives are also interviewing other witnesses in the area.

Police said there were no suspect descriptions.

