St. Pete PD searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash on 49th St. N.

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The St. Petersburg Police Department is currently on scene of a fatal hit-and-run that happened overnight on 49th St. N. and 36th Ave. N.

A male victim was sent to a local hospital but he died from sustained injuries.

Deputies continue to look for an older model SUV that left the scene following the crash.

Both directions of 49th St. N. will be shut down while a further investigation is done.

Stay with 10News for further details on this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)