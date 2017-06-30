WTSP
St. Pete policeman arrested for soliciting prostitution

10News Staff , WTSP 2:16 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

A St. Petersburg police officer was arrested for soliciting prostitution Friday morning during a sting operation conducted by his own department.

Officer Reginald Mitchell, 46, was arrested in the 1300 block of 34th Street North after picking up a known prostitute in his personal vehicle on his day off.

His co-defendant, 32-year-old Amanda McLaughlin, has prior convictions for prostitution.

Mitchell, a veteran of the SPPD for over 20 years who had been working most recently as a recruiter, has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

