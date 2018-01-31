St. Petersburg chase leads to arrests of 4 teens in stolen van

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested four teens in a stolen van after a police chase on Thursday morning.

Officers tried to stop the van around 2:50 a.m. because the driver did not have the headlights on, police said.

The driver nearly hit an officer even after trying to stop the van with stop sticks on 77th Avenue North and 16th Street, according to a release from St. Petersburg police.

The pursuit lasted about four minutes, according to the police.

Police said there were no injuries, crashes or damage.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

