St. Petersburg man accused of molesting girlfriend's daughter

A St. Petersburg man is being held on more than $100,000 bail after he allegedly molested his girlfriend's teenage daughter, Clearwater police said.

Antonio Frank Burns, 39, was arrested Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Burns had been living with the victim's mother since 2013 and acted as a parent to the victim.

He started a sexual relationship with the victim when she was 14, and the two had a child together, the affidavit said.

Police also said Burns sent an explicit video of the victim to herself over Facebook Messenger.

Burns has been charged with sexual battery-familial authority and transmission of child pornography. Bail was set at $105,000.

We are withholding any information that may lead to the identity of the victim.

(© 2017 WTSP)