St. Petersburg man charged with DUI, accused of hitting deputy's SUV

Anthony Hanna is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. He was not injured in the crash. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy is recovering Saturday morning after a driver allegedly hit the back of his marked patrol SUV.

First responders took the deputy to an area hospital for minor injuries. He has since been released.

Anthony Hanna, 37, of St. Petersburg is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. He was not injured in the crash.

Hanna is accused of hitting the back of the deputy’s 2013 Chevy Tahoe around 10:52 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 62nd Avenue North and 28th Street North.

Three witnesses in a vehicle followed Hanna in his 2000 Buick before and after the crash. The witnesses followed Hanna back to his home address on 61st Avenue North near 29th Street North.

Deputies contacted Hanna a short time later and arrested him.

The investigation is ongoing.

