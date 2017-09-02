St. Petersburg man charged with murder of roommate

Willie James Jefferson (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man suspected of stabbing his roommate to death on Friday.

Willie James Jefferson, 68, is charged with the second-degree murder of Willie Edward Evans.

Evans, 59, died of the stab wounds at the scene on the 700 block of 19th Avenue South.

Jefferson was released from the hospital after receiving minor cuts. Authorities booked Jefferson into the Pinellas County Jail.

