ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a call about a shooting to find a man dead in the street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. He died from gunshot wounds.

Detectives say the shooting happened at the intersection of 11th Ave. and 23rd St. S. The 34-year-old victim's name has not been released.

