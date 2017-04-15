WTSP
Close
Live Video April's calf has arrived!
Close

St. Petersburg man shot to death

10News Staff , WTSP 8:17 AM. EDT April 15, 2017

A 37-year-old St. Petersburg man was shot to death early Saturday morning, police say.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says it received a call of a person shot at 2:31 a.m. in the 1800 block of 49th Street South. Whey then arrived, they found George Hall at 1834 49th Street South with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Hall was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation by the SPPD.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Fla. barber shot after refusing to cut man's hair for $2

WTSP

Shaq to pay for funeral of teen who shot himself on Instagram Live

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories