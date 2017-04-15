St. Petersburg man shot to death

police siren (Photo: KGW)

A 37-year-old St. Petersburg man was shot to death early Saturday morning, police say.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says it received a call of a person shot at 2:31 a.m. in the 1800 block of 49th Street South. Whey then arrived, they found George Hall at 1834 49th Street South with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Hall was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation by the SPPD.

© 2017 WTSP-TV