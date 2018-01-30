St. Petersburg police: Drug dealer shoots self in foot, 4 others arrested

A suspected drug dealer shot himself in the foot, police say. During a trip to the hospital, officers suspected he was part of a larger drug trade and they arrested several others at a home. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A house already under investigation for trafficking drugs no longer is in operation all because a suspected meth dealer shot himself in the foot, literally.

Somebody dropped Matthew Chappell, 27, off Monday, Jan. 29, to St. Petersburg General Hospital because he was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Amid an investigation, officers determined Chappell accidentally shot himself in the foot at a home in the area of 6th Avenue North and 48th Street North.

Officers responded to the house and, them being armed with a search warrant, found 91.7 grams of methamphetamine, plus hydromorphone and marijuana. Chappell was arrested and charged with trafficking in meth.

Several other people were at the house and they, too, were arrested and charged:

-Jason Yucha, 33 -- trafficking in meth

-Sierra Carlson, 25 -- trafficking in meth and possession of hydromorphone

-Jaime Patton, 31 -- trafficking in meth

-Ronald Mount, 46 -- trafficking in meth

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV