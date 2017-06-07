St. Petersburg police investigating double homicide in car

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a double homicide on Thursday morning.

Police found two people shot in a car on the 6400 block of 22nd Street South around 1:47 a.m. Thursday.

Officers tried to administer first aid to the car’s passenger, but he died at the scene. Authorities took the woman driving the car to the Bayfront Health St. Petersburg hospital, where she died a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg police.

The investigation is ongoing.

