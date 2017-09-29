WTSP
St. Petersburg police: Man charged with homicide of woman

Mark Bergin, WTSP 12:31 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide.

Donele Akeem Bowens, 24, faces a first-degree homicide charge.

Police identified the woman killed around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 as Allison Leigh Boyke.

Boyke, 31, died at a hospital after she was shot near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 48th Street.

