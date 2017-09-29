St. Petersburg police: Man charged with homicide of woman

Donele Akeem Bowens (pictured) faces a first-degree homicide charge in the shooting death of Allison Leigh Boyke. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide.

Donele Akeem Bowens, 24, faces a first-degree homicide charge.

Police identified the woman killed around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 as Allison Leigh Boyke.

Boyke, 31, died at a hospital after she was shot near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 48th Street.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV