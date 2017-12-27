St. Petersburg police need help identifying person of interest after battery

Detectives believe the man shown in the surveillance video may have more information about the aggravated battery on Dec. 23. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs help identifying a person of interest after finding a man beaten so badly, he ended up in intensive care.

Police found the victim beaten on Saturday, Dec. 23, near 16th Street and 17th Avenue South.

Detectives believe the man shown in the surveillance video may have more information about the aggravated battery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to text "SPPD" and your tip to Tip-411, or please call (727)893-7780.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV