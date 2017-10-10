St. Petersburg police try to ID home security thief of several Target stores

The man is shown stealing home security systems on surveillance video. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs help identifying the man shown on video stealing home security systems from several Target stores.

The surveillance video released Monday by police shows the man taking Nest products from the Target at 8151 Dr M.L.K. Jr. St. North. He is suspected of doing the same thing at other stores too.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man or of the thefts is asked to call (727)893-7780. Tipsters can also text TIP411.

