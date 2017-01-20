St. Petersburg woman accused of leaving boy in hot car

Jasmine Denise Allen

ST. PETERSBURG -- A 25-year-old woman is accused of leaving a child alone in a car with the windows rolled up on Thursday, St. Petersburg police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jasmine Denise Allen left the boy alone in a car at 9701 International Court, St. Petersburg, about noon. The engine was off and the air conditioner was not running, police said.

A security guard found the child about 1:46 p.m. The boy's body was covered in sweat, and his mouth was white and dehydrated, police said. The outside temperature was 80 degrees.

Police and emergency medical services were called. Allen was located in the building where she works and told to come to the lobby. When she arrived, she grabbed the boy and left the building, not waiting for police or EMS to arrive, police said.

Allen was found later at another location, and she invoked her Fifth Amendment rights, police said.

The child was examined and was found to be OK, officials said.

She was charged with neglect of a child. Bail was set at $10,000.

