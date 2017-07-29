Statewide manhunt underway for escaped Ga. inmate John Leonardi

John Leonardi (Georgia Dept. of Corrections)

CARROLLTON, GA - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide lookout for an inmate who escaped while on work detail in Carrollton.

They say John Leonardi is an inmate at Carroll County Prison in west Georgia.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and state uniform pants. He is 6-feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Leonardi has ties to Houston County and the Department of Corrections says if you see Leonardi, not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

© 2017 WXIA-TV