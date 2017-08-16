Summerfield home invasion victim shoots, kills suspect

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. - A man was killed after he broke into a home and was shot by the occupant, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Shawn Paul Peterson, 35, told deputies a man broke into his SE 158th Place home on Monday at about 10:30 p.m. and injured his dog. Peterson then barricaded himself in a room, but the suspect, identified as Shawn Michael King, 32, attempted to forcefully enter the room, which is when Peterson fired at King, authorities said.

King fled the residence, then was later dropped off at Ocala Health Summerfield, where he died, authorities said.

Authorities did not say if any charges will be filed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV