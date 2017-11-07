Surveillance footage shows Lake Wales car burglary suspect

The two auto burglaries happened between 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, according to the Lake Wales Police Department. (Photo: Lake Wales Police Department)

LAKE WALES, Fla. – The Lake Wales Police Department released surveillance video Monday of a suspect believed to have committed auto burglaries.

The video shows the suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt burglarized a car at East Central Avenue near Market Street. Lake Wales police said a suspect matching the same description burglarized a second car on West Crystal Avenue near Philips Street.

The two auto burglaries happened between 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, according to Lake Wales police.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call (863)678-4223 extension 265 or (800)226-8477.

