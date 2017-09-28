WTSP
Close

Surveillance video captures St. Petersburg armed robbery

Video posted by the police department shows the masked man entering the gas station, pointing a gun at a cashier and stealing cash from the register.

Mark Bergin, WTSP 8:13 AM. EDT September 28, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect at a gas station.

Video posted by the police department shows the masked man entering the gas station, pointing a gun at a cashier and stealing cash from the register.

It happened at the Exxon at 3061 1st Ave. North around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (727)893-7780.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Video shows burglary suspect stealing cash from Polk County meat market

WTSP

Video shows woman yelling about veteran's service dog in restaurant

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories