Surveillance video captures St. Petersburg armed robbery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect at a gas station.
Video posted by the police department shows the masked man entering the gas station, pointing a gun at a cashier and stealing cash from the register.
It happened at the Exxon at 3061 1st Ave. North around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call (727)893-7780.
