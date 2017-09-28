Surveillance video captures St. Petersburg armed robbery

Video posted by the police department shows the masked man entering the gas station, pointing a gun at a cashier and stealing cash from the register. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect at a gas station.

Video posted by the police department shows the masked man entering the gas station, pointing a gun at a cashier and stealing cash from the register.

It happened at the Exxon at 3061 1st Ave. North around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (727)893-7780.

