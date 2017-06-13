Surveillance video shows Hillsborough County burglar

Anyone who knows information about the burglar in the video is asked to call 1(800)873-8477. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay)

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a burglary suspect caught on surveillance video.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the burglar.

Authorities said the man entered a residence on the 600 block of Tuscany Street in Bradon, Fla., around 4:06 a.m. on June 7. Crime Stoppers said he also entered a vehicle in the area.

The video shows the man with tattoos on both shoulders and a Mohawk-style haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)873-8477. Tipsters can also report anonymously online on Crime Stoppers’ website.

