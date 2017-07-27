Surveillance video shows man robbing hotel clerk at gunpoint in Pinellas County

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1(800)873-8477. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

The St. Petersburg Police Department is trying to identify a man who robbed a hotel clerk at gunpoint over the weekend.

The surveillance video released by police shows the man pointing a handgun at the clerk at the Extended Stay Hotel at 2311 Ulmerton Road.

The man pointed a gun at the clerk, and forced her to fill a grocery bag with money from the cash register around 8 p.m. Sunday. He also made the clerk lie face down on the ground before he left the hotel.

Initially, the man walked into the hotel to ask about room rates. He then waited in the lobby as the clerk spoke to another customer before the armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1(800)873-8477.

