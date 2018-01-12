Suspect arrested after shooting involving Polk County deputy

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested a suspect involved in a shooting with a deputy.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is not searching for any other suspects.

The shooting happened around 5:52 a.m. Friday on Highway 33 and Combee Road.

Highway 33, which is also known as Highlands Boulevard, is closed at Combee Road and University Boulevard.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing news story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV