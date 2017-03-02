BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- Hernando County Sheriff's detectives arrested Aaron James Sanders, 32, of Spring Hill for planting a fake bomb at the Oak Hill Pharmacy.

The Citrus County bomb squad checked out a suspicious package left by a suspect after a botched robbery on February 28, 2017. The device was rendered safe by the bomb squad and was taken to the state lab for further analysis.

Sanders was identified and placed under arrest without bond on Thursday. He has been charged with planting a hoax bomb, aggravated assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon in a pharmacy.

The investigation with the FBI and State Fire Marshal is ongoing. Additional charges are possible depending on the components found in the device.

