Suspect arrested in attempted Walmart abduction

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection to an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart earlier this week, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

Luis Davila-Quinones was arrested by detectives on an attempted kidnapping charge, according to WKMG.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Sunday at the Walmart store at 904 Cypress Parkway when the suspect approached a child in the parking lot and repeatedly told her to get in his car.

The video of the incident in the parking lot shows a red sedan pulling up and the driver’s side door opening. The girl is seen walking toward the store, then talking to the man. After a few seconds, she runs into the store.

Detectives were able to positively identify and develop probable cause to arrest Davila-Quinones through the "incredible courage of the victim, the cooperation of the business community in Poinciana and investigative efforts," the Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff says it's because of a "brave" 10 yr old girl that the man was captured. #breaking pic.twitter.com/Qor8DH06R4 — Troy Campbell (@TroyLeeCampbell) March 24, 2017

WKMG