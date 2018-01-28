Suspect arrested in deadly Clearwater shooting

Dale Eugene Washington (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a suspect believed to have shot a man to death, leaving him at the end of his driveway.

Dale Washington was located and arrested around 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, in the death of 22-year-old Jesse Cairo, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

Washington, 22, was arrested in the Orlando area. Multiple county sheriff's offices worked together and used "various techniques" to identify, locate and arrest him, the news release states.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office distributed a screenshot from a Snapchat video showing who they said was a person of interest. It is not confirmed whether Washington is that man.

Deputies found Cairo shot Friday at the end of his Pinellas County driveway; he was alive when he arrived at the hospital and died later.

Washington will be brought back to Pinellas County and charged with second-degree homicide in Cario's death, the release states.

